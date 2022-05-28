Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

