‘Superheroes need self-care’ | Parents of special needs children to receive support, resources at community meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that supports children and families is hosting a community meeting to help parents of special needs children find resources.

Mississippi Families for Kids is inviting parents to learn about the importance of self-care and how you can get help for your family.

The free event is on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Penthouse of Hilton Jackson, located at 1001 East County Line Road.

