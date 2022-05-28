Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An Illinois man is accused of killing his father in a deadly shooting while the two were at a highway rest stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports law enforcement agencies were called to a rest stop on Interstate 24 near mile marker 160 on Friday night regarding a fatal shooting.

WVLT reports authorities found the body of 55-year-old Michael Monroe Woods Jr. in the bathroom at the rest stop.

Investigators said they found the man’s son Micah E. McElmurry, 30, responsible for his death and charged McElmurry with criminal homicide.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. Officials said the McElmurry is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

