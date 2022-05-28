Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday.

The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.

Mugshot provided by MPD.
Mugshot provided by MPD.(WTOK)
One pound of Marijuana found in Ruffin's car.
One pound of Marijuana found in Ruffin's car.(WTOK)

The second traffic stop, also on Friday, involved the driver Lawyon Vaughn and his passenger Jahlil Thomas. They were also stopeed for a tint law violation.

After a K9 Officer indicated the odor of narcotics from the car officers found two and a half pounds of marijuana and two firearms, according to police. Police say one of those firearms was stolen out of Meridian.

Vaughn has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, his bond is $50,000.

Thomas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set at $25,000.

MPD mugshot
MPD mugshot(WTOK)
MPD mugshot
MPD mugshot(WTOK)
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.(WTOK)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
Coroner: 2 people shot, killed on Vaughan Road in Yazoo County
Coroner: 2 people shot, killed on Vaughan Road in Yazoo County
Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home
Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home

Latest News

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones...
Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects
‘Superheros need self-care’ | Parents of special needs children to receive support, resources...
‘Superheroes need self-care’ | Parents of special needs children to receive support, resources at community meeting
Michael Harris II, 21
M-Braves outfielder promoted to Atlanta, in starting lineup
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom