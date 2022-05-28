Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the Cashword scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, a Florida resident became the state’s latest millionaire.

James Whittington was awarded the $5 million top prize earlier this week from the Cashword scratch-off game. Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a market in Port St. Joe.

WJHG reports Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment that came out to be $3.9 million.

Lottery officials did not immediately share what Whittington planned to do with his winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games make up about 75% of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the state.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after woman allegedly robs Carter’s Jewelry of over $14,000 in goods
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
Jackson Police Department
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit

Latest News

Mississippi parent reacts to Texas shooting; hopes it will mean a change to gun laws
Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas