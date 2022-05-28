Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday at the intersection of Madison Edward and Beasley Road.

The victim and her mother were driving down Beasley Road, police say, when the 6-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

The little girl was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JPD said the mother saw a dark-colored vehicle driving down the street at the time of the shooting.

Despite the mother’s vehicle description, JPD Spokesman Sam Brown sent WLBT a video of the vehicle that police believe may be involved in the crime.

The end of the clip shows a silver vehicle with what appears to be two individuals hanging outside the rear windows while the car is moving.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

