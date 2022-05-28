JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy was shot by another teenager in Jackson on Friday.

Jackson Police Department says the shooting occurred on Prosperity Street.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Cincere Robinson is charged with aggravated assault.

JPD says the victim ran away from home earlier this week and came home today.

The homeowner called in her nephew to talk to the teenager.

Authorities say the nephew then got into a fight with the victim and Robinson.

According to JPD, Robinson confessed to reaching into the victim’s pocket to try and shoot the nephew.

Instead, that young boy was shot and is listed in critical condition.

