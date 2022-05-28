Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects

Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two people who they believe are involved in an ongoing burglary investigation.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, a Caucasian man, and a Caucasian woman were involved in a burglary in the 100 block of Riels Road early Saturday morning. He says the two burglarized a building and took various items.


Security camera video that was given to JCSD shows a dark-colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in around 2:17 a.m.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Security camera video that was given to JCSD shows a dark-colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in around 2:17 a.m.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

