First Alert Forecast: We are looking at a quiet Memorial Day Weekend and holiday as we see mostly sunny skies across the region!

Mostly sunny conditions across the area as we see the High Pressure continue to dominate the south region! Dry conditions will also continue through the next couple of days!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Quiet and peaceful this morning with a touch of coolness in the air. Some fog will start our morning out. Temperatures begin this morning in the upper 50s across the south region.

Sunny conditions across the region as we move into the holiday weekend! Temperatures return to the 90s on Sunday and rain chances not returning to the area until Tuesday of next week!(WLBT)

Saturday, Highs look to reach back into the mid-80s. Mostly sunny conditions will continue across the area. Saturday evening, we are looking at a mostly clear night with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions, temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Sunday night, mostly clear with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Mostly sunny conditions for the holiday. Memorial Day evening temps fall to the upper 60s with mostly clear skies!

Rain chances not returning to the area until Tuesday of next week, before then we are looking at quiet and sunny conditions until then!

Tuesday through Friday, rain chances return to the area. A 20% chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s. Partly Sunny conditions throughout the area.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

