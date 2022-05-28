First Alert Forecast: toasty and dry weather expected through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We lucked out with beautiful and bright weather for the start of our holiday weekend! Mostly clear skies will persist this evening and overnight across the region. Low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s by the early morning hours. A few areas of patchy fog could form late tonight/early Sunday morning, but most spots should stay clear.

Another summer-like day is expected on Sunday for those planning to get outside or hang out by the pool. A quick warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s will likely occur into tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Toasty, but dry conditions will continue for Memorial Day into the week ahead. We could see the chance for a few showers or potentially storms towards the end of the week, but chances look low at this time. Highs through most of the week will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Talkin’ Tropics: The Bay of Campeche is an area that will need to be monitored over the next few days as the potential remnants of Agatha could over Mexico into the area. There is only a low chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days.

