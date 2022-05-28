Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a rare evening press conference, Jackson police announced the arrests of two men believed to be responsible for the death of a 12-year-old boy.

18-year-old Otha Brown and 18-year-old Turkuan Cohen are charged with the murder of 12-year Adrian McDougles and aggravated assault of his brother, 16-year-old Onterrio McDougles.

The McDougles brothers were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

“The Black Avalon vehicle that he [Otha Brown] was driving was reported on May 14th as a carjack vehicle that was stolen on Sykes Apartments parking lot in precinct one at South Park Apartments,” Chief Deric Hearn said.

Chief Hearn says Cohen is also charged with drive-by shooting, and Brown is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after woman allegedly robs Carter’s Jewelry of over $14,000 in goods
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
Jackson Police Department
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit

Latest News

Mississippi parent reacts to Texas shooting; hopes it will mean a change to gun laws
Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security