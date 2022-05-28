2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a rare evening press conference, Jackson police announced the arrests of two men believed to be responsible for the death of a 12-year-old boy.

18-year-old Otha Brown and 18-year-old Turkuan Cohen are charged with the murder of 12-year Adrian McDougles and aggravated assault of his brother, 16-year-old Onterrio McDougles.

The McDougles brothers were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

“The Black Avalon vehicle that he [Otha Brown] was driving was reported on May 14th as a carjack vehicle that was stolen on Sykes Apartments parking lot in precinct one at South Park Apartments,” Chief Deric Hearn said.

Chief Hearn says Cohen is also charged with drive-by shooting, and Brown is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

