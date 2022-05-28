Connect. Shop. Support Local.
2 Arizona natives part of all-Black WWII battalion receive nation’s highest honor

Retired Maj. Fran McClendon was given the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor an American can receive.(Arizona Department of Veterans' Services)
By David Baker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona World War II veterans were honored Tuesday for their achievements with the country’s highest award. Retired Maj. Fran McClendon, from Tempe, and the late Cpl. Lydia Thornton, who was born in Nogales, were recognized for their efforts during a special ceremony at Mesa’s Commemorative Air Force Museum. They were given the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor an American can receive. “It’s amazing. Never in my life did I think anything like this could happen,” said 101-year-old McClendon. “It’s almost impossible to express the feeling that I have. Thank you all.”

Thornton’s daughters were there and received the award on their mother’s behalf. “Words can not express how proud we are and we’re going to keep it going. We’re going to keep telling the story,” said Alva Stevenson.

McClendon and Thornton were part of a little-known Black-only battalion of women who served in Europe during World War II. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, or “Six Triple Eight” for short, helped fix a backlogged mail system for troops. It took them only three months to clear two years’ worth of mail. By the end of the war, the battalion cleared 17 million pieces of mail. Their motto was “No mail, low morale.”

For decades, their impact on the war hadn’t been recognized. Last year, the Senate passed a bipartisan measure to award the group the Congressional Gold Medal but it didn’t go anywhere in the House. In March, President Joe Biden signed a measure to award them the prestigious medal. To watch Tuesday’s entire ceremony, click/tap here.

