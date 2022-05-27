Within a day of JXN Fest’s cancellation, local promoters organize two-day music event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 20 music acts over two days will be rocking out in the capital city this weekend, thanks to local promoters stepping in to help those artists displaced by the now-defunct JXN Fest.

“You’ll still be able to go out and see these bands, just like you would have had JXN Fest taken place,” said promoter Brad “Kamikaze” Franklin. “But this is what Jackson, Mississippi does. This is what the real Jackson, Mississippi looks like. This is what our creative community does.”

Within a day, organizers like Franklin and other venue owners united to give opportunities for the musical groups already planning to perform in Jackson before those behind JXN Fest abruptly announced its cancellation days ago, calling the new event “Memorial Day Music in the City.”

“We just want to make sure that the artists have an opportunity one, to perform for the city because that’s what the fest was,” said Flamingo JXN co-owner Saddi Thompson. “It was a way to show the rest of the world that Jackson, Mississippi has some talented artists, and this city is a place where you know, music and artistry can thrive.”

The Flamingo JXN, Hal & Mal’s, and Fondren Guitars are welcoming those artists this weekend, with the former hosting nine different performers Saturday night for a $10 donation.

All that money goes to the artists, Thompson said.

“When you care about people, you can move mountains and that’s what we really tried to do. That’s what happens when you put people over profit,” Thompson said.

Franklin sees this weekend as a chance to also prove the naysayers wrong when it comes to hosting big events in the Capital City.

“We want people to know it’s a fact 90 percent of the events that happened in the city of Jackson happened without incident at all whatsoever. So we want to make sure that we don’t let these people who are trying to paint the picture that Jackson, Mississippi cannot have any type of social or creative event without something violent happening, we wanted to make sure that we dispelled that notion,” Franklin said.

Here’s the complete lineup for “Memorial Day Music in the City”:

Friday @ 7 p.m. - Hal & Mal’s Restaurant Judson Wright Newscast Pink Palaces Kenny Pahina

Saturday @ 5 p.m. - Fondren Guitars Betsy Berryhill NF//GS JSCO Empty Atlas Kicking Don Quixotes Horse

Saturday @ 6 p.m. - The Flamingo JXN 5th Child Allie Baby Yung Jewelz Nahveyah Vitamin Cea WAVVEE Dre Dys Ariel J DevMaccc



