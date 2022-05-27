Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
‘Where are their parents?’: Jackson leaders, Hinds sheriff heartbroken after another young life is taken

By Brendan Hall
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City’s 55th homicide of the year claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy Thursday.

Jackson Police say 12-year-old Adrian McDouglas and 16-year-old Onterrio Douglas were both shot when a black Toyota Avalon pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Both were taken to Merit Health where the twelve-year-old spent his final moments.

Just days after the chilling news that came out of Uvalde, Texas, Jackson and Hinds County leaders were forced to once again face the harsh reality that gun violence is impacting our youth right here at home as well.

”After hearing of the horrific incident that happened in Texas, and here we are in Jackson, Mississippi where a 12-year-old who I heard was outside playing with his dog is gunned down,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said. “It’s never easy hearing of this type of news.”

Sheriff Tyree Jones took to Facebook shortly after Thursday’s killing, saying of his nearly 23-year-law-enforcement career in Jackson and Hinds County, these last few years have been “monumental” as it relates to the number of youth committing or falling victim to violent crimes.

The Sheriff ended his post by saying, “HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!”

Jones calls for divine intervention following rash of youth-involved violent crimes.
Jones calls for divine intervention following rash of youth-involved violent crimes.(WLBT)

Councilman Banks oversees the ward where the young life was taken Thursday.

“My heart goes out to the family, to the friends, and just to this whole Jackson area,” he said. “You ask the question to yourself, ‘when is enough enough?’”

Banks offered the following challenge to parents as a short-term solution.

“Check your children’s room,” he said. “If I found a gun in my son’s room, I would rather hand it over to the police and face whatever I have to face then instead of having to plan a funeral.”

