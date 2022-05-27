WATCH: Jackson Black Rodeo organizers give update regarding fate of event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders of the Jackson Black Rodeo are to announce an update after initially canceling the event earlier this week.

According to a post on their Facebook page, RCA cited “previous incidents on the Fairgrounds” which have restricted the event from taking place.

In 2019 there was a shooting at the rodeo in the south parking lot that left a 25-year-old in critical condition.

State Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter said the promoter refused to provide security for requested gatherings on the south end of the grounds and tailgating on the north end.

Officials said roughly 3,000 to 4,000 fans usually attend the event, and security for that number could range from $5,000-$10,000, depending on the length of the event and other details.

Earlier this month, the last day of the MudBug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the rear parking lot.

