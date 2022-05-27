WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may enjoy her calm nature across the airwaves, but we get to see her smile, creativity, and passionate work ethic in person.

After 21 years at WLBT, Cheryl Lasseter said her final goodbye on the morning show with Wilson Stribling, Barbie Basset, and Branden Walker Friday.

“When you’re a parent, you do for others a lot and you forget to do for yourself and I think one of the best things we can do for ourselves is to recognize when we need a break. And, so I am taking a break from the anchor desk and today will be my last day at WLBT,” Cheryl said to the WLBT morning team.

Cheryl has been our St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital champion and covered everything from investigative stories to special human interest reports.

Aside from her on-air responsibilities, she has also launched the 4:30 p.m. show at WLBT, the FOX 40 morning show, and WLBT Alert Center.

Cheryl has also been the longest-running weekend anchor at WLBT, for more than 13 years.

We will miss you, Cheryl!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.