Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may enjoy her calm nature across the airwaves, but we get to see her smile, creativity, and passionate work ethic in person.

After 21 years at WLBT, Cheryl Lasseter said her final goodbye on the morning show with Wilson Stribling, Barbie Basset, and Branden Walker Friday.

“When you’re a parent, you do for others a lot and you forget to do for yourself and I think one of the best things we can do for ourselves is to recognize when we need a break. And, so I am taking a break from the anchor desk and today will be my last day at WLBT,” Cheryl said to the WLBT morning team.

Cheryl has been our St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital champion and covered everything from investigative stories to special human interest reports.

Aside from her on-air responsibilities, she has also launched the 4:30 p.m. show at WLBT, the FOX 40 morning show, and WLBT Alert Center.

Cheryl has also been the longest-running weekend anchor at WLBT, for more than 13 years.

We will miss you, Cheryl!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jackson Police Department
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
3 arrested after woman allegedly robs Carter’s Jewelry of over $14,000 in goods

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
WATCH: Jackson Black Rodeo organizers give update regarding fate of event
WATCH: Jackson Black Rodeo organizers give update regarding fate of event
WATCH: Jackson Black Rodeo organizers give update regarding fate of event
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT
Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home
Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home