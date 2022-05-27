Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Triumph over tragedy: George County teen injured in Hwy 26 collapse graduates high school with High Honors

Layla Jamison has undergone more than 20 surgeries and countless hours of rehabilitation.
Thursday night, Layla Jamison stood and received her diploma from George County High School. It was an emotional moment, not just for Jamison and her family, but for the entire community that has cheered her on.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - Thursday night at USA’s Mitchell Center, Layla Jamison stood up and received her diploma from George County High School. It was an emotional moment, not just for Jamison and her family, but for the entire community that has cheered her on.

You see, Jamison’s senior year began with tragedy. On August 31 2021, a portion of Hwy 26 washed away following heaving rains from Hurricane Ida. Two people died and 10 were injured in the ensuing crash. Layla Jamison was among the three most critically injured patients.

“I basically broke everything except my skull and left leg,” Jamison said.

She would go on to spend months in the hospital undergoing more than 20 surgeries and countless hours of rehabilitation. All the while, the high school senior was also working toward another goal: Graduation.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I’ve made it,” Jamison said. “I’m proud of myself.”

The George County community cheered her on through every part of the process. Thursday night was no different as she crosses the finish line of her high school career.

“I’m so blessed, I never thought I would be here,” Jamison said.

And Jamison’s story of triumph over tragedy wasn’t the only one in the Class of 2022. When Peden Jones was born, doctors told her parents she would be paralyzed her whole life because of a bone infection. But Jones survived and thrived. She recently received a prosthetic leg to help her gain a new level of mobility.

“It encourages me to push people harder and tell them not to give up. You can do things. Never give up,” Jones said.

As the Class of 2022 moves forward into a new chapter of life, Jamison encouraged her classmates to keep faith first.

“Everything will be alright. You’ll make it. Just be strong,” Jamison said. “I’m really religious. Always keep your faith in God. He’ll help you through anything.”

