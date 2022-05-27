Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Multi-million dollar settlement in Oxford police officer wrongful death lawsuit

Dominique Clayton, mother of four, murder by Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne
Dominique Clayton, mother of four, murder by Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne(source: Dominique Clayton's family)
By Howard Ballou
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U-S District judge awarded a massive amount of damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the Oxford Police Department and a former Oxford police officer who murdered a woman.

Dominique Clayton, a 32-year-old mother of four, was shot and killed by former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne, on the morning of May 9th, 2019, when Kinne conducted a “welfare check” on Clayton at her home. Kinne shot Clayton in the head with his department-issued firearm.

Matthew Kinne in court.
Matthew Kinne in court.(WLBT)

The former officer pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life without parole.

U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson awarded Clayton’s family 2-point-2 million dollars.

Attorney Carlos Moore, representing the Clayton family issued this statement:

“Today, the Clayton family received the largest verdict or judgment ever in Mississippi history in a police-involved killing case. While the judgment won’t bring back Dominique, the family is delighted that her black life matters in a court of law.”

