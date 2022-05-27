Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A home in Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood appears to be a total loss after a massive fire overnight.

The house is at the corner of Pinehurst and Olive Streets, right across from Belhaven University and a few doors down from the historic Eudora Welty House.

There’s no word yet on how it started or whether anyone was inside at the time.

