Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A home in Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood appears to be a total loss after a massive fire overnight.

The house is at the corner of Pinehurst and Olive Streets, right across from Belhaven University and a few doors down from the historic Eudora Welty House.

There’s no word yet on how it started or whether anyone was inside at the time.

