Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after woman allegedly robs Carter’s Jewelry of over $14,000 in goods
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County
Jackson Police Department
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Ian Benjamin Rogers, one...
Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
FILE - Christopher Rosa Cruz installs a large banner at the site of the Champlain Towers South...
Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion