Gulfport High student arrested following “threatening” texts

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday night, a Gulfport High School student was arrested after police were notified of a series of text messages that were viewed as “harassing and threatening in nature.”

According to Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East, the text messages did not involve the high school. School officials ultimately decided to notify the police.

East also added that this is the second time in the matter of weeks that students in his district have seen something and immediately reported it.

The arrest was made off campus. According to Gulfport Police Department, the matter has been turned over to youth court.

