Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton High School class of 2022 graduates Friday, and 10.5% of the students are twins or triplets.

There are six sets of multiples - three sets of identical twins: Zac and Tobin Sommerville, Quinn and Colby Aho and Saar and Rhea Bar Ziv. There are two sets of fraternal twins: Tyson and Addison Markham, Cade and Conner Holombo and one set of identical triplets: Nick, Jonah and Dylan Horning. There are 123 students graduating and 13 of them are a twin or triplet.

The ceremony is at the Houghton High School football field at 7 p.m. on Friday. There will be a livestream on the school’s Facebook.

