First Alert Forecast:

Following all of the showers and storms over the last few days, we are now seeing mostly sunny conditions in store for our weekend! Temperatures reach back into the 90s on Sunday. On Memorial Day itself our temps remain in the low 90s for the Highs. No rain for the next couple of days!(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure continues to control our weather right now and that’s why we are seeing plenty of sunshine along with low humidity.  We can expect lows to drop into the 50s Saturday morning.  Saturday and Sunday will warm into the middle to upper 80s with sunshine.  The humidity will rise by Memorial Day, despite sunshine and temperatures near 90.  The heat index or feels like temperature will reach near 100 degrees or higher next week.  Average high this time of year is 86 and the average low is 65.  West wind at 10mph tonight and Northwest wind at 5mph Saturday.  Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 7:59pm.  The next chance for rainfall will be on an isolated basis next week in the afternoons and evenings.  Expect highs in the 80s with sunshine at the Gulf Coast beaches this weekend and no tropical activity is expected through the weekend.  Hurricane Season begins Wednesday.

