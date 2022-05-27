Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Quiet Memorial Day weekend in store for us as we see mostly sunny conditions over the next couple of days including the holiday itself!

Following all of the showers and storms over the last few days, we are now seeing mostly sunny...
Following all of the showers and storms over the last few days, we are now seeing mostly sunny conditions in store for our weekend! Temperatures reach back into the 90s on Sunday. On Memorial Day itself our temps remain in the low 90s for the Highs. No rain for the next couple of days!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Quiet and peaceful this morning with a touch of coolness in the air. Temperatures to start this morning have been in the low to mid-60s across the area.

Friday, we warm up to the low 80s today with mostly sunny and clear skies across much of the region. Friday evening, temps look to drop back into the upper 50s for another cool night. Mostly clear skies over night Friday.

Going into Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, Highs look to reach back into the mid-80s. Mostly sunny conditions will continue across the area. Saturday evening, we are looking at a mostly clear night with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions although, temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Sunday night, mostly clear with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Weather pattern change on the way for us as we head into next week! Warmer temperatures are on the way to the area!

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Mostly sunny conditions for the holiday. Memorial Day evening temps fall to the upper 60s with mostly clear skies!

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances return to the area. A low chance that is with a 20% chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Weather pattern change on the way for us as we head into next week! Warmer temperatures are on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jackson Police Department
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County
Timothy Jared McHuley
Man steals vehicle while owner checks into hotel, police say

Latest News

Weather pattern change on the way for us as we head into next week! Warmer temperatures are on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clearing, turning brighter Thursday; quiet weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns to round out week, heading into long weekend