First Alert Forecast: Quiet Memorial Day weekend in store for us as we see mostly sunny conditions over the next couple of days including the holiday itself!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Quiet and peaceful this morning with a touch of coolness in the air. Temperatures to start this morning have been in the low to mid-60s across the area.

Friday, we warm up to the low 80s today with mostly sunny and clear skies across much of the region. Friday evening, temps look to drop back into the upper 50s for another cool night. Mostly clear skies over night Friday.

Going into Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, Highs look to reach back into the mid-80s. Mostly sunny conditions will continue across the area. Saturday evening, we are looking at a mostly clear night with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions although, temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Sunday night, mostly clear with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Weather pattern change on the way for us as we head into next week! Warmer temperatures are on the way to the area!

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Mostly sunny conditions for the holiday. Memorial Day evening temps fall to the upper 60s with mostly clear skies!

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances return to the area. A low chance that is with a 20% chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.