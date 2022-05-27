Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

Coroner: 2 people shot, killed on Vaughan Road in Yazoo County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers confirmed two people died in Yazoo County on Friday.

Authorities say two people were shot and killed on Vaughan Road and Bennett Road.

The victims’ names have not been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

