6-year-old grazed in leg while sitting in her mother’s car, Jackson Police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say a 6-year-old girl was grazed in the leg early Thursday evening as she rode with her mother along Beasley Road.

The two were driving along the busy roadway when the girl was hit.

According to the mother, suspects were firing at each other from two vehicles driving near Madison Edward Drive. The young victim was caught by the crossfire, Dep. Chief Deric Hearn said.

Few details of the shooters were available. The mother said one of the vehicles appeared to be dark in color.

Hearn said the department is canvassing the area looking for any surveillance that might provide clues.

“We have too many senseless shootings in Jackson dealing with children,” Hearn said. “Parents need to take ownership of what their children are doing because this is uncalled for.”

About an hour before the Beasley Road incident, a 15-year-old was shot on Queen Theresa Lane when he and a friend were playing with a handgun.

Hearn said the shooter, who is also 15, accidentally fired the revolver, striking his friend.

The victim was taken to Children’s of Mississippi, where he was treated.

Hearn said both the shooter and the victim told police the shooting was accidental.

Even so, the shooter was taken into custody after he was discovered to be in possession of marijuana.

He is currently being charged with one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana, Hearn said.

