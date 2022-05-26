Third-generation farmer eying Madison County for pumpkin patch, Christmas tree farm

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A third-generation Mississippi farmer has big plans to bring agritourism to Madison County.

And, pending a vote by the board of supervisors on June 6, it could all start with a pumpkin patch this fall.

Benton Moseley is seeking a conditional use permit to bring Moseley Meadows to a roughly 29-acre site along Yandell Road.

Moseley closed on purchasing the property this week and has already hit the ground running.

And last week, the Madison County Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for a conditional use permit for operating a pumpkin patch and farm open to the public.

“I’m working on drainage issues now. I have an order in for a new building that I will kind of make into a concession stand/cooling off area,” he said. “I’m trying to do my pumpkin patch a little different. I don’t have the intention of being the biggest. I like the small feeling of a family farm like I grew up on.”

“At my farm, in the past and in the future, parents will be able to sit in one area and watch their kids.”

Moseley previously ran Moseley Meadows on property in Florence.

He decided to relocate to Madison County after the owner decided not to renew his lease. He said the decision to move turned out to be a win-win, considering many of his customers come from the area.

It also will allow him to expand his idea beyond a pumpkin patch and into something that could bring in families all year round.

“I want it to be so much more than a pumpkin patch. I want to do Christmas trees... a hay maze, a petting zoo, train rides, farm-style concessions,” he said.

Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin patch, just in time for the Halloween season. (Benton Moseley)

“On rented land, you can only do so much, so I took the plunge and purchased my own property.”

Moseley, who also has a cow and calf operation, is inspired by his father, Ben, a row farmer who turned to growing Christmas trees after times got hard.

“He struggled to make ends meet. When he started planting trees in the mid-1980s, it got him out of row crop debt,” Moseley said. “He had one of the largest tree farms in the South. That ended about 12 years ago. I always said I would love to do it again.”

“I was just ready to have a place of mine to do what I want.”

Moseley said he was unable to do a tree farm at his previous site, in part, because it takes several years for the trees to grow to maturity.

Up first, though, is the pumpkin patch. He hopes to plant about six acres and grow basketball-size pumpkins – just the right size for kids.

“I grew the big ones the first couple of years and the kids didn’t have much interest in them,” he said. “I also noticed, for field trips, teachers tell them to get the ones they can fit in their backpacks.”

What Moseley will be selling, though, is much more than the pumpkin, but the experience.

“You can buy a pumpkin or Christmas tree anywhere,” he said. “At our farm, you’re buying the experience.”

