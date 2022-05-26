Things to know 5/26/22: Dog Days 5K run, all-female rideshare business, police face questions over delays in storming TX school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson airport CEO resigns

Paul Brown has stepped down as CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. (JMAA)

Two and a half years after he took on the role, Paul Brown has resigned as chief executive officer of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. Brown confirmed his resignation in a phone interview with WLBT on Wednesday afternoon. He will remain in the position for the next 90 days to help the authority with the transition. “I guaranteed a smooth transition to the management team. Hopefully, we will resolve some of the smaller projects we’re working on around grounds, maintenance, and safety. And I’ll get myself into another venue, so I can make a critical difference for another major airport,” he said. Brown did not offer details on why he was stepping down.

2. All-female rideshare business launched

Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt a metro area entrepreneur to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she said it’s the first of its kind in the Magnolia State. Leigh Sullivan has been a rideshare driver in the metro area for more than six years now. She did the same thing in her native New Orleans, for years, before coming to Mississippi. “And every single time I pick up a female at night, early morning, trying to get to the airport trying to get home from the airport. The first words I hear are, I’m so glad it’s a woman. Thank God, it’s a woman.” said Sullivan.

3. 5K run to raise money benefitting people with disabilities

A non-profit that trains dogs for Mississippians with disabilities needs your help to assist people looking for a task-trained companion. Hub City Service Dogs is hosting a Dog Days 5K and 2 Mile Walk. FestivalSouth, the seventh annual dog-friendly Dog Days 5K event will be on June 11 at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg. The executive director, Angela Davis-Morris, used to volunteer and when she saw how much time, money, and effort went into training a service animal for individuals with disabilities, she decided to put a run together to raise money.

4. Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. (Source: UCISD Robb Elementary)

Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators were also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary exchanged fire with the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, when he first arrived on Tuesday. The motive for the rampage — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history. During the siege, which ended when a Border Patrol team burst in and shot Ramos to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

