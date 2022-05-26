Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI

Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County grand jury recently indicted a teenager on five counts of aggravated DUI.

Authorities say Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, was driving under the influence when he wrecked his vehicle in January of 2020.

“It has taken a while. This occurred during COVID,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “Through investigation and all of the records and information from the state crime lab, we are ready to move forward with this particular case.”

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, which was also Vanderford’s 15th birthday. Nine people were riding in the car when he wrecked on Dr. Brock Rd. Five people were injured, two of which were taken to Jackson for treatment.

“This young man is being charged with serious crimes. While he is a young man, he is responsible for his actions,” Calhoun said. “I would encourage families and drivers to remember that you are responsible for what you do behind that wheel.”

If convicted on all five counts, Vanderford could face up to 125 years in prison. Someone charged with aggravated DUI faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years on each count.

Vanderford’s total bond was $125,000. He has since been released from jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

