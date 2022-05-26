Police: Man steals machinery from truck in Ridgeland hotel parking lot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help to find a man wanted for stealing equipment out of the bed of a pick-up truck at a local hotel.

Patrick Sebastian Bryant is wanted for one count of Grand Larceny, RPD said.

Police say Bryant stole some plumbing machinery from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

He’s 5′11′' and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.

