Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a pursuit and crash Wednesday afternoon in Rankin County.

Carlen Andujo, of Pearl, was arrested on U.S. 49 south of Florence following a short chase by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to Master Sgt. Eric Henry, an MHP officer attempted to pull over a 2018 blue Ford Mustang on U.S. 49 near Star Road for speeding, when the driver failed to stop.

Instead, the suspect fled and eventually crashed into a Honda minivan and two tractor-trailers after losing control of his vehicle, MHP says.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated before being taken to the Rankin County Jail.

No other injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.