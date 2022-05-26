Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

N.C. Bill would provide free lunches to all students in public schools

A new bill would allow all students in N.C. to receive free lunches
A new bill would allow all students in N.C. to receive free lunches(WHSV)
By Michael Praats
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School lunches could become free for students across the state in public schools as well as charter schools thanks to a bill in the N.C. General Assembly submitted May, 26. The bill, the Child Care Act, addresses several issues including additional tax credits for parents for childcare and other expenses.

Part IV of the bill, titled ‘Provide lunch to students in public school units at no cost to students’, would do just that. The responsibility of implementing and overseeing the program falls on the Department of Public Instruction.

“The Department of Public Instruction shall allocate sufficient funds to public school units to provide lunch to every student who elects to receive lunch at no cost to the student. These funds shall supplement and not supplant any federal funds provided for the same services,” the bill reads, in part.

The language of the bill provides students the option to receive free meals; it would not be a requirement as written.

Charter schools are also included in the the bill; these students would also have the option to receive free meals.

The United States Department of Agriculture provided free meals to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extended that until June of 2022.

Currently, families have to meet a certain income threshold to receive free lunches for students under federal guidelines.

A family of four would be eligible for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program for North Carolina if they make less than $51,338 annually. Families can use the calculator provided on the program’s website to determine what income they would have to make in order to qualify for reduced or free meals.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children