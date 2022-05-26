Natchez High School goes on lockdown after man fires shots at nearby business

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez High School went on a precautionary lockdown after a man fired shots at a nearby business Thursday afternoon.

According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, a man got into an argument with another person at the business.

He then went outside and shot his gun in the air and ran into the woods.

Daughtry says law enforcement evacuated the school to give piece of mind to students and their parents in the wake of the recent school shooting in Texas.

Authorities set up a perimeter to make sure the suspect could not get near the school.

An Adams County deputy spotted the suspect and took him into custody. He will be charged with disorderly conduct and shooting in the city.

No one was hurt.

