More than 70% of Miss. 3rd graders passed their reading assessment on first try

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 73.9% of 31,068 3rd graders in the state received a passing score last month on the initial administration of the 3rd grade reading assessment for the 2021-22 school year.

“The passing rate presents a preliminary snapshot of 3rd-graders’ literacy proficiency as schools emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release read.

The last time Mississippi 3rd graders took the assessment in a normal school year was April 2019, when 74.5% of 34,998 students passed the initial test.

“The hard work of teachers, students and parents to overcome academic setbacks caused by the pandemic is paying off. The initial pass rate on this year’s 3rd-grade reading assessment is nearly the same as the pre-pandemic pass rate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I celebrate this accomplishment and acknowledge there’s more work to be done.”

In accordance with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), 3rd graders who do not pass the initial administration of the reading test are given up to two attempts to retest.

