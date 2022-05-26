Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

More than 70% of Miss. 3rd graders passed their reading assessment on first try

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 73.9% of 31,068 3rd graders in the state received a passing score last month on the initial administration of the 3rd grade reading assessment for the 2021-22 school year.

“The passing rate presents a preliminary snapshot of 3rd-graders’ literacy proficiency as schools emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release read.

The last time Mississippi 3rd graders took the assessment in a normal school year was April 2019, when 74.5% of 34,998 students passed the initial test.

“The hard work of teachers, students and parents to overcome academic setbacks caused by the pandemic is paying off. The initial pass rate on this year’s 3rd-grade reading assessment is nearly the same as the pre-pandemic pass rate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I celebrate this accomplishment and acknowledge there’s more work to be done.”

In accordance with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), 3rd graders who do not pass the initial administration of the reading test are given up to two attempts to retest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children