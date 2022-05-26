Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch

By Holly Emery
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt’s new police chief is getting to build the police department from the ground up.

”I would like to see us as one of the safest cities in Mississippi and one of the safest in the nation,” Chief Wendell Watts said.

Chief Watts is having to do something most chiefs will never have to do -- start a department from scratch.

“We’ve set up a lot of things getting in place, policies, procedures, we’re doing some hiring, purchasing of vehicles, creating uniforms. We get to do everything from start to finish,” Chief Watts said.

From designing the new department’s logo to working with a contractor to create the new police station, Chief Watts has been working to check every box.

Chief Watts has laid out 30, 60, and 90-day plans that will keep him from missing something.

“We’re purchasing vehicles, we’re purchasing officer equipment, from guns to tasers, to uniforms, to body cameras, to in-car cameras. There’s a lot of stuff that we’re going to be spending money on,” Chief Watts explained.

So what about the officers themselves? Chief Watts said they will have 10 patrol officers by October, who will start at $36,000 per year.

“I’m also pulling officers from other agencies, too. I’m also pulling, planning on pulling officers from straight out of college,” Chief Watts said.

And in 3 years, he hopes the department will expand to 30 to 50 officers.

Chief Watts said with the support of city leaders, his experience in the Jackson Police Department, and Gluckstadt’s potential to grow, he has no doubt that the department will become something the city takes pride in.

“What I can bring here is the experience that I got from Jackson, and I can take what I learned, what I was unsuccessful with, what I was successful with, and I can make this successful here,” Chief Watts said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Click here to see the latest weather warnings across Mississippi.
Tornado Warnings canceled in several Mississippi counties

Latest News

The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
Auditor issues $3M civil demand on former DHS Deputy Director