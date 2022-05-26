Man steals vehicle while owner checks into hotel, police say

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department needs your help to find Timothy Jared McHuley, wanted for motor vehicle theft.

Police say McHuley stole a car from a local hotel while the owner was checking in.

McHuley is 6′2″ and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newslet6ter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.