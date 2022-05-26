Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man steals vehicle while owner checks into hotel, police say

Timothy Jared McHuley
Timothy Jared McHuley(RPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department needs your help to find Timothy Jared McHuley, wanted for motor vehicle theft.

Police say McHuley stole a car from a local hotel while the owner was checking in.

McHuley is 6′2″ and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.

