Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Stories have emerged about the lives of the 19 children and their two teachers who were killed at a school on Tuesday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has died of a heart attack, two days after the massacre, according to family and multiple reports.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said in a GoFundMe that they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

A gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the nation since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary for 23 years, the Dallas Morning News stated. The couple leave behind four children.

The GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

