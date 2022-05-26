Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County

Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were...
Tyree Jones addresses the media following the recent Mudbug Festival shooting. Two teens were arrested in connection with the incident, which left one person dead.
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is speaking out after yet another teenager was gunned down in the city of Jackson.

Thursday afternoon, 12-year-old Adrian McDouglas was shot while he and another teen were walking along Ventura Drive in Jackson. The two were transported to the hospital, where Adrian died.

The shooting is one of the dozens of violent crimes that have occurred this year in the capital city involving teens.

“Of my nearly 23-year law enforcement career in Jackson and Hinds County, these last few years have been very challenging regarding our youth,” he wrote on Facebook. “The uprise of our youth being killed and our youth being suspects of violent crimes is monumental.”

“A 12-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT AND KILLED THIS AFTERNOON! We are in some sad times and we need divine intervention for these human affairs,” he added. “HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!”

Jones calls for divine intervention following rash of youth-involved violent crimes.
Jones calls for divine intervention following rash of youth-involved violent crimes.(WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children
The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)