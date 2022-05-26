‘HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!’ | Sheriff decries youth and teen violence in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is speaking out after yet another teenager was gunned down in the city of Jackson.

Thursday afternoon, 12-year-old Adrian McDouglas was shot while he and another teen were walking along Ventura Drive in Jackson. The two were transported to the hospital, where Adrian died.

The shooting is one of the dozens of violent crimes that have occurred this year in the capital city involving teens.

“Of my nearly 23-year law enforcement career in Jackson and Hinds County, these last few years have been very challenging regarding our youth,” he wrote on Facebook. “The uprise of our youth being killed and our youth being suspects of violent crimes is monumental.”

“A 12-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT AND KILLED THIS AFTERNOON! We are in some sad times and we need divine intervention for these human affairs,” he added. “HINDS COUNTY IS NOT SAFE!”

Jones calls for divine intervention following rash of youth-involved violent crimes. (WLBT)

