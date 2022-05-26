First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sunshine is back and should stick around for several days. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with very pleasant conditions. Highs will reach the lower and maybe some middle 80s Friday with sunshine. Sunny skies this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s and around 90 or in the lower 90s Memorial Day itself. After Monday, expect more muggy conditions to develop for much of next week. Sunshine with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, almost a summerlike weather pattern, with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index pushing 100 degrees or higher. Average high is 86 this time of year and the average low is 65. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and west at the same speeds Friday. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 7:59pm. Hurricane season begins Wednesday and things are quiet for now with no development expected over the next few days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.