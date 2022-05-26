Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sunshine is back and should stick around for several days.  Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with very pleasant conditions. Highs will reach the lower and maybe some middle 80s Friday with sunshine.  Sunny skies this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s and around 90 or in the lower 90s Memorial Day itself.  After Monday, expect more muggy conditions to develop for much of next week.  Sunshine with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, almost a summerlike weather pattern, with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index pushing 100 degrees or higher.  Average high is 86 this time of year and the average low is 65.  Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and west at the same speeds Friday.  Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 7:59pm.  Hurricane season begins Wednesday and things are quiet for now with no development expected over the next few days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clearing, turning brighter Thursday; quiet weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns to round out week, heading into long weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clearing and quieter Thursday, into weekend ahead
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather: