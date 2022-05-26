First Alert Forecast: clearing, turning brighter Thursday; quiet weekend ahead

THURSDAY: A cold front will work its way through central Mississippi to start the day. Chances for rain and storms will shift eastward quickly through mid-morning, along with cloud cover; allowing for sunshine to return as breezy westerly winds kick in. A rogue strong storm will be possible along the front itself, but chances will be low. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60 by early Friday. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY: As drier air filters in behind the storm system, high pressure will settle over central and southwest Mississippi to round out the week. Expect cool 50s and lower 60s early to give way to highs in the lower to, a few, middle 80s by afternoon under plentiful sunshine. We’ll remain quiet and clear overnight with lows again falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, expect high pressure to win out, keeping the weather quiet, dry and gradually warmer. Temperatures will also begin to rebound – back into the middle to upper 80s Saturday, and near 90 by Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers could flare up by mid-next week, but most will stay dry and warm.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

