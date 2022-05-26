Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Dr. Kim Benton to become interim state superintendent of education

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Kim Benton will become interim state superintendent of education on July 1, succeeding Dr. Carey Wright who will retire on June 30.

Wright was one of the longest-serving state education chiefs of the 21st century.

Dr. Benton currently serves as the interim chief academic officer/deputy state superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education.

She previously served as MDE’s chief academic officer for six years before retiring from the agency in 2018.

“Dr. Benton has worked alongside Dr. Wright during most of her tenure and has been instrumental in helping to lead the state’s successful education reform efforts,” said Rosemary Aultman, SBE chair.

