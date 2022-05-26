Adams Co. sheriff shuts down possible drug house, arrests alleged suppliers

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors in one Adams County neighborhood should enjoy some peace and quiet following a recent drug bust at a home there.

On Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with selling drugs out of a home at 503 N. Rankin St.

Suspects are Jason Fulton, a tenant at 503 N. Rankin, and Taire Nelson and Olivia Dixon.

Fulton is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson and Dixon, who were arrested at 2707 Miller Ave., are each facing a litany of charges, including two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver with a firearm enhancement, felons in possession of firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen weapons.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Nelson was supplying drugs, including crack cocaine and cocaine HCL, to the Rankin Street home.

Patten said deputies had been investigating the residence for some time, after receiving numerous complaints. He said traffic coming to and from the Rankin Street address was “non-stop” and that some people would smoke crack on the front porch after buying it.

Warrants were served at both homes Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s Special Operations Group was assisted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered drug ledgers and packaging and weighing materials, according to a news release.

Said Patten, “I am glad our deputies were able to get the source of crack cocaine, not just the buyers that were coming to the residence.”

