Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Adams Co. sheriff shuts down possible drug house, arrests alleged suppliers

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with multiple drug on charges in...
Three suspects were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with multiple drug on charges in Adams County.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors in one Adams County neighborhood should enjoy some peace and quiet following a recent drug bust at a home there.

On Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with selling drugs out of a home at 503 N. Rankin St.

Suspects are Jason Fulton, a tenant at 503 N. Rankin, and Taire Nelson and Olivia Dixon.

Fulton is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson and Dixon, who were arrested at 2707 Miller Ave., are each facing a litany of charges, including two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver with a firearm enhancement, felons in possession of firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen weapons.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Nelson was supplying drugs, including crack cocaine and cocaine HCL, to the Rankin Street home.

Patten said deputies had been investigating the residence for some time, after receiving numerous complaints. He said traffic coming to and from the Rankin Street address was “non-stop” and that some people would smoke crack on the front porch after buying it.

Warrants were served at both homes Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s Special Operations Group was assisted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered drug ledgers and packaging and weighing materials, according to a news release.

Said Patten, “I am glad our deputies were able to get the source of crack cocaine, not just the buyers that were coming to the residence.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
Welty Library severely damaged during 2013 hailstorm. Problems have continued ever since.
City, library system to determine who will pay for repairing Welty’s faulty A/C