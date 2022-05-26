12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

Adrian McDouglas, 12, and Onterrio McDouglas, 16, were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

Adrian was shot in the upper torso, while Onterrio was shot in the right forearm and left shoulder, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

The shooting is the 57th reported in Jackson this year, according to Jackson Police Department figures, and is one of dozens that involve teens.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones spoke out on the incident on Twitter, saying, “12-year-old shot and killed this afternoon. HINDS COUNTY is not safe!”

The teens were transported to Merit Health, where Adrian succumbed to his injuries. Onterrio suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hearn.

The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. Police do not have a motive or suspects in the case.

“This is another senseless act of gun violence in the city of Jackson,” he said. “We are begging the public for assistance. If anyone has seen anything, or has heard or knows something in reference to (this crime), please get in contact with Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

Individuals can call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

