Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting along Ventura Drive in Jackson

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

Adrian McDouglas, 12, and Onterrio McDouglas, 16, were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

Adrian was shot in the upper torso, while Onterrio was shot in the right forearm and left shoulder, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

The shooting is the 57th reported in Jackson this year, according to Jackson Police Department figures, and is one of dozens that involve teens.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones spoke out on the incident on Twitter, saying, “12-year-old shot and killed this afternoon. HINDS COUNTY is not safe!”

The teens were transported to Merit Health, where Adrian succumbed to his injuries. Onterrio suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hearn.

The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. Police do not have a motive or suspects in the case.

“This is another senseless act of gun violence in the city of Jackson,” he said. “We are begging the public for assistance. If anyone has seen anything, or has heard or knows something in reference to (this crime), please get in contact with Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

Individuals can call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (5-25-22)
The man with a plan: Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds department from scratch
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (5-25-22)
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children