Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ward 5 townhall held to discuss ways to eliminate crime and blight in the Capital City

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finding strategies to eliminate crime and blight were the two major topics at the forefront of a Ward 5 Townhall meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s all in an effort to improve the quality of life in Jackson.

Councilman Vernon Hartley, who put on the meeting, connected the two and talked about how blight attracts crime.

The Councilman gave strategies he wants to use in addressing these issues.

He said his first step is to identify abandoned and dilapidated homes in his Ward and clean them up.

Hartley said he also wants to strengthen relationships between police and residents in his Ward.

Those are key things he believes will make a big difference.

“We want a good, solid, stable community. That’s what this is all about,” said Hartley. “This is about neighborhoods taking back their lands, their right, their livelihood, and their quality of life. That’s what this is about. Tonight, I believe we made some good end roads in understanding how we need to work together, understanding limitations, understanding how we work together as a village.”

Officers with the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were at the meeting taking part in Tuesday’s discussion.

Councilman Hartley said he plans to continue these talks and said the next town hall is planned to take place next month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

City of Pearl in early stages of creating a downtown
Graffiti reading ‘rape’ and ‘incest’ written on small church vandalized in Lowndes County
Tyreke Walker
Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy