Ward 5 townhall held to discuss ways to eliminate crime and blight in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finding strategies to eliminate crime and blight were the two major topics at the forefront of a Ward 5 Townhall meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s all in an effort to improve the quality of life in Jackson.

Councilman Vernon Hartley, who put on the meeting, connected the two and talked about how blight attracts crime.

The Councilman gave strategies he wants to use in addressing these issues.

He said his first step is to identify abandoned and dilapidated homes in his Ward and clean them up.

Hartley said he also wants to strengthen relationships between police and residents in his Ward.

Those are key things he believes will make a big difference.

“We want a good, solid, stable community. That’s what this is all about,” said Hartley. “This is about neighborhoods taking back their lands, their right, their livelihood, and their quality of life. That’s what this is about. Tonight, I believe we made some good end roads in understanding how we need to work together, understanding limitations, understanding how we work together as a village.”

Officers with the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were at the meeting taking part in Tuesday’s discussion.

Councilman Hartley said he plans to continue these talks and said the next town hall is planned to take place next month.

