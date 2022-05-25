Vicksburg leaders propose medical marijuana rules

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s Medical Marijuana Program is moving full speed ahead.

In fact, the state will begin accepting applications for licenses soon. The city of Vicksburg was one of the cities to opt-in to the program.

The city attorney will present a proposed ordinance to the mayor and board that details the medical cannabis regulations on Wednesday.

“We want to make sure any dispensary that comes to the city of Vicksburg operates in a safe and legal manner,” said city attorney Kimberly Nailor.

Nailor says the proposed ordinance details certain regulations, such as the hours of operation for dispensaries.

They can open no earlier than 8 a.m. and close no later than 9 p.m.

The businesses cannot employ people under the age of 21, and there’s also an age limit for those who can enter a dispensary.

“Minors under the age of 21 cannot go inside these facilities unless they are accompanied by an adult who is a legal guardian or custodian, and that minor has to have a registration card to be able to have medical marijuana,” Nailor said.

The medical cannabis dispensaries can’t be within 1,000 feet from the nearest school, church, or childcare facility.

Also, the dispensaries cannot be located within 1,500 feet of each other.

Instead, the city wants dispensaries set up in areas like Pemberton Square Boulevard or Clay Street, which are main thoroughfares in the city.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t have traffic congestion and that we can have enough of the area so that we can have more dispensaries if needed,” said Nailor.

Businessman John Duke and a partner want to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Vicksburg. He thinks the regulations are fair.

“We would love to be able to bring this to Vicksburg,” said Duke. “We have been working with the city of Vicksburg, and we are excited.”

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association’s Melvin Robinson had this to say about the proposed Medical Marijuana rules.

“Some of the restrictions will affect patient access, and we will work on that in the future with different legislators about loosening some of those provisions,” said Robinson. “We just want to make sure people are safe. We want to make sure people are using this for medicinal purposes, and we want to make sure people can have access.”

This is an embedded <a target="_blank" href="https://office.com">Microsoft Office</a> document, powered by <a target="_blank" href="https://office.com/webapps">Office</a>.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.