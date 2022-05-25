Several Mississippi counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watch Wed.
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Claiborne County and Western Jefferson County Wednesday until 10:15 a.m.
Also, NWS said the following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Adams, MS
- Amite, MS
- Attala, MS
- Carroll, MS
- Choctaw, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Clarke, MS
- Clay, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Covington, MS
- Forrest, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Grenada, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Jasper, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Jefferson Davis, MS
- Jones, MS
- Kemper, MS
- Lamar, MS
- Lauderdale, MS
- Lawrence, MS
- Leake, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Lowndes, MS
- Madison, MS
- Marion, MS
- Montgomery, MS
- Neshoba, MS
- Newton, MS
- Noxubee, MS
- Oktibbeha, MS
- Pearl River, MS
- Pike, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Scott, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Smith, MS
- Walthall, MS
- Warren, MS
- Webster, MS
- Winston, MS
- Yazoo, MS
NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County, Northeastern Franklin County, and Southwestern Copiah County early Wednesday, but it has since expired.
Click here to see the latest alerts.
