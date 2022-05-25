Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Several Mississippi counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watch Wed.

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Claiborne County and Western Jefferson County Wednesday until 10:15 a.m.

Also, NWS said the following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Adams, MS
  • Amite, MS
  • Attala, MS
  • Carroll, MS
  • Choctaw, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Clarke, MS
  • Clay, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Covington, MS
  • Forrest, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Grenada, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Jasper, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Jefferson Davis, MS
  • Jones, MS
  • Kemper, MS
  • Lamar, MS
  • Lauderdale, MS
  • Lawrence, MS
  • Leake, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Lowndes, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Marion, MS
  • Montgomery, MS
  • Neshoba, MS
  • Newton, MS
  • Noxubee, MS
  • Oktibbeha, MS
  • Pearl River, MS
  • Pike, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Scott, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Smith, MS
  • Walthall, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Webster, MS
  • Winston, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County, Northeastern Franklin County, and Southwestern Copiah County early Wednesday, but it has since expired.

Click here to see the latest alerts.

