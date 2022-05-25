Several Mississippi counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watch Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Claiborne County and Western Jefferson County Wednesday until 10:15 a.m.

Also, NWS said the following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Adams, MS

Amite, MS

Attala, MS

Carroll, MS

Choctaw, MS

Claiborne, MS

Clarke, MS

Clay, MS

Copiah, MS

Covington, MS

Forrest, MS

Franklin, MS

Grenada, MS

Hinds, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Jasper, MS

Jefferson, MS

Jefferson Davis, MS

Jones, MS

Kemper, MS

Lamar, MS

Lauderdale, MS

Lawrence, MS

Leake, MS

Lincoln, MS

Lowndes, MS

Madison, MS

Marion, MS

Montgomery, MS

Neshoba, MS

Newton, MS

Noxubee, MS

Oktibbeha, MS

Pearl River, MS

Pike, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Simpson, MS

Smith, MS

Walthall, MS

Warren, MS

Webster, MS

Winston, MS

Yazoo, MS

NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County, Northeastern Franklin County, and Southwestern Copiah County early Wednesday, but it has since expired.

