Suspect charged after shooting at Miss. music festival

D’vontae Journey
D’vontae Journey(Panola Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Batesville police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a music festival.

The Batesville Police Department says shots were fired at the end of SpringFest, the city’s annual spring concert on the Batesville square, on Saturday night.

D’vontae Journey, 18, from Grenada turned himself in to police Tuesday.

