Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Hattiesburg man

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates of Hattiesburg.

He is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with Black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, May 16 around 9 a.m. on Mary Magdalene Road in Forest County.

Family members say Clarence Bo Bates suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding where Bates could be, contact Forest County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 544-7800.

