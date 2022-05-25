Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

Latest News

Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive in Mississippi
Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive in Mississippi
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting
FILE - House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed...
House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol
Biden speaks unity following signing of executive order on policing
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023