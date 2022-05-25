Only clear bags, no balloons or noisemakers allowed at JPS’ graduation at Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are to be no balloons, signs or noisemakers at Jackson Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies next week.

This according to a press release sent out by JPS Wednesday morning.

Only clear bags will be allowed when entering the Mississippi Coliseum, which is where the graduation ceremonies are to be held.

Additionally, each guest will be required to enter through a metal detector.

According to Paige Manning, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Fairgrounds works with each event promoter “on a case-by-case basis” to determine security measures put into place for that event.

Manning said these measures are specifically for JPS ceremonies, and were established by JPS. “Many groups choose to have this policy. Other groups do not.”

“This has always been the case,” she said, “and clear bag policies have been part of those security measures in the past when requested by the promoters.”

Jackson Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies will be held Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1. Each commencement program will last approximately 45 minutes with 15 minutes allotted for attendees to exit and enter each ceremony.

The graduation ceremony schedule is listed below:

TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022

SCHOOLS GRADUATION TIMES

Murrah High 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Provine High 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jim Hill High 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022

SCHOOLS GRADUATION TIMES

Callaway High 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Forest Hill High 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wingfield High 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lanier High 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.